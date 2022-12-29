In a major top management reshuffle, Alibaba has appointed a new chief technology officer and cloud computing head. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba
Tech /  Big Tech

Alibaba appoints new CTO, replaces cloud business chief in top management reshuffle

  • Wu Zeming has taken on the role of chief technology officer, while Jeff Zhang Jianfeng is no longer head of cloud business
  • While Alibaba says the manpower changes are routine, it comes after Alibaba Cloud suffered a major service outage in Hong Kong and Macau last week

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 3:02pm, 29 Dec, 2022

