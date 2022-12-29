In a major top management reshuffle, Alibaba has appointed a new chief technology officer and cloud computing head. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba appoints new CTO, replaces cloud business chief in top management reshuffle
- Wu Zeming has taken on the role of chief technology officer, while Jeff Zhang Jianfeng is no longer head of cloud business
- While Alibaba says the manpower changes are routine, it comes after Alibaba Cloud suffered a major service outage in Hong Kong and Macau last week
In a major top management reshuffle, Alibaba has appointed a new chief technology officer and cloud computing head. Photo: Bloomberg