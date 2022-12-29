A man walks past a board at a training centre inside Huawei Technologies Co’s headquarters in Shenzhen on May 31, 2019. The company had hired more than 300 recruits under its “Genius Youth” programme. Photo: Reuters
Struggling Huawei loses ‘Genius Youth’ recruit Peng Zhihui, dealing a fresh blow to tech giant’s talent acquisition drive
- High-profile recruit Peng Zhihui has decided to leave Huawei, where his annual pay reportedly reached up to US$287,000, to pursue a new endeavour
- His departure has put a dent in the sustainability of Huawei’s ‘Genius Youth’ programme, which rewards successful candidates with fat pay cheques
A man walks past a board at a training centre inside Huawei Technologies Co’s headquarters in Shenzhen on May 31, 2019. The company had hired more than 300 recruits under its “Genius Youth” programme. Photo: Reuters