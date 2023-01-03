Hopes are high for China’s video gaming industry in 2023 amid more licence approvals. Photo: Reuters
China gaming crackdown: 2023 to be better than last year for Tencent and NetEase as Beijing eases game licensing restrictions
- According to recent state media articles, Beijing now views the industry as an important business instead of ‘spiritual opium’
- Even with more game approvals, video gaming firms will need to work hard to turn their fortunes around, some analysts say
