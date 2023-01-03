A branch of Alibaba’s supermarket chain Freshippo, also known as Hema in China, on June 7, 2020. Photo: Alibaba News
Alibaba’s grocery brand Hema Xiansheng break even as China’s Covid lockdowns boost need for online groceries shopping and deliveries
- Sales of fresh foods at the brand, known in Chinese as Hema, were profitable after seven years, said Freshippo’s CEO Hou Yi
- Freshippo will continue buying products from around the world, said Hou, who led a tour to Europe last month to search for boutique beers, drinking water and chocolates
