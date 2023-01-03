Outside Foxconn’s company building in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Foxconn’s ‘iPhone city’ in China lifts production back to 90 per cent as chairman warns of challenging 2023
- Production at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou iPhone factory has resumed to about 90 per cent of peak capacity, a manager told Chinese state media
- In a New Year’s message, Foxconn chairman and CEO Young Liu said the Taipei-based company may see ‘a more difficult and challenging path’ ahead
