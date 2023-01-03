Outside Foxconn’s company building in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Outside Foxconn’s company building in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Apple
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Tech /  Big Tech

Foxconn’s ‘iPhone city’ in China lifts production back to 90 per cent as chairman warns of challenging 2023

  • Production at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou iPhone factory has resumed to about 90 per cent of peak capacity, a manager told Chinese state media
  • In a New Year’s message, Foxconn chairman and CEO Young Liu said the Taipei-based company may see ‘a more difficult and challenging path’ ahead

Iris DengTracy Qu
Iris Deng in Shenzhenand Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30pm, 3 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Outside Foxconn’s company building in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Outside Foxconn’s company building in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE