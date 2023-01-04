Genshin Impact from miHoYo has been a huge success. Photo: Shutterstock
Genshin Impact from miHoYo has been a huge success. Photo: Shutterstock
Video gaming
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Tech /  Big Tech

Genshin Impact bags US$4 billion in sign of rising power of China’s video gaming industry

  • The game from miHoYo has achieved ‘long-term success in major mobile game countries’, according to report by analytics firm Sensor Tower
  • Genshin Impact’s success has showcased potential for Chinese mobile games to win over global players amid sluggish domestic market

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 7:21am, 4 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Genshin Impact from miHoYo has been a huge success. Photo: Shutterstock
Genshin Impact from miHoYo has been a huge success. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE