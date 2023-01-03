Huawei displays its Intelligent Cockpit solution. Photo: SCMP/ Simon Song
Huawei sees below-target sales for Aito in 2022 after high-profile foray into EV market amid pressure from US sanctions
- Telecoms giant admitted original goal was too difficult considering the severity of a global chip shortage for the automobile industry
- High-profile foray into EVs is part of efforts to look for new sales streams after Washington put Huawei on its Entity List in 2019
Huawei displays its Intelligent Cockpit solution. Photo: SCMP/ Simon Song