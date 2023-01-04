Employees are reflected on a glass panel while walking past a logo at the Ant Group’s headquarters in Hangzhou on March 24, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg.
Ant Group
Tech /  Big Tech

Jack Ma’s Ant promotes Alibaba veteran to key post and speeds up restructuring after getting the nod for US$1.5 billion fundraising

  • Sophie Wu Minzhi, a 20-year veteran at Alibaba Group Holding, was promoted to Chief People Officer of Ant Group, replacing Sam Zeng Songbai, starting from January 1
  • Her Alibaba career covered several units including China Trustpass Sales, China Golden Supplier, ICBU, 1688.com and Rural Taobao before joining Ant in August 2021

Tracy QuXinmei Shen
Tracy Qu in Shanghaiand Xinmei Shen in Hong Kong

Updated: 8:00pm, 4 Jan, 2023

