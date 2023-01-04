Employees are reflected on a glass panel while walking past a logo at the Ant Group’s headquarters in Hangzhou on March 24, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg.
Jack Ma’s Ant promotes Alibaba veteran to key post and speeds up restructuring after getting the nod for US$1.5 billion fundraising
- Sophie Wu Minzhi, a 20-year veteran at Alibaba Group Holding, was promoted to Chief People Officer of Ant Group, replacing Sam Zeng Songbai, starting from January 1
- Her Alibaba career covered several units including China Trustpass Sales, China Golden Supplier, ICBU, 1688.com and Rural Taobao before joining Ant in August 2021
Employees are reflected on a glass panel while walking past a logo at the Ant Group’s headquarters in Hangzhou on March 24, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg.