The trading centre’s biggest shareholders are telecommunications equipment maker China Electronics Corp and local government fund Shenzhen Investment Holdings. Photo: Shutterstock
Shenzhen
Tech /  Big Tech

US-China tech war: Shenzhen set to become international sourcing hub for semiconductors, electronics with new trading exchange

  • The Electronic Components and Integrated Circuits International Trading Centre Co received its business licence on December 30
  • The trading entity is financed by 12 state-owned enterprises and private companies

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:15pm, 4 Jan, 2023

