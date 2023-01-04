The trading centre’s biggest shareholders are telecommunications equipment maker China Electronics Corp and local government fund Shenzhen Investment Holdings. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China tech war: Shenzhen set to become international sourcing hub for semiconductors, electronics with new trading exchange
- The Electronic Components and Integrated Circuits International Trading Centre Co received its business licence on December 30
- The trading entity is financed by 12 state-owned enterprises and private companies
The trading centre’s biggest shareholders are telecommunications equipment maker China Electronics Corp and local government fund Shenzhen Investment Holdings. Photo: Shutterstock