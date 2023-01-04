Shares of Chinese Apple suppliers slide amid talk of orde cuts Photo: Handout/YouTube
Apple suppliers in China hit by fresh talk of order cuts and further decoupling between world’s two biggest economies
- The slide came after Nikkei Asia reported that Apple has notified several suppliers to build fewer components
- Mainland China remains the US tech giant’s primary production base, although it has been diversifying amid supply chain risks
Shares of Chinese Apple suppliers slide amid talk of orde cuts Photo: Handout/YouTube