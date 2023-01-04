Tsinghua Unigroup to take full control of H3C. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
US-China partnership in key IT equipment joint venture draws to end after two decades, as Hewlett Packard walks away
- H3C was originally incorporated in 2003 as a joint venture between Huawei Technologies Co and US telecoms firm 3Com
- The proposed deal, subject to regulatory approval, comes one year after a semiconductor entity affiliated with H3C was added to the US Entity List
