Tsinghua Unigroup to take full control of H3C. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
US-China tech war
US-China partnership in key IT equipment joint venture draws to end after two decades, as Hewlett Packard walks away

  • H3C was originally incorporated in 2003 as a joint venture between Huawei Technologies Co and US telecoms firm 3Com
  • The proposed deal, subject to regulatory approval, comes one year after a semiconductor entity affiliated with H3C was added to the US Entity List

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 11:00pm, 4 Jan, 2023

