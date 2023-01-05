Outside view of the Sony headquarters building in Tokyo. Photo: AFP Photo
Japanese electronics giant Sony banned from posting on Chinese microblogging site Weibo for ‘violating laws’
- Weibo CEO Wang Gaofei says Sony has been punished because of a post in October, accused by some of insulting a Chinese martyr who died in the Korean war
- In 2021, Sony was fined by Chinese authorities for choosing to launch new products on the date that Japan invaded the country in 1937
Outside view of the Sony headquarters building in Tokyo. Photo: AFP Photo