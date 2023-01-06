HiSilicon is Huawei’s chip design company. Photo: Handout
Tech war: Huawei’s stealth chip production plan becomes a guessing game for industry insiders as US sanctions keep it hemmed in

  • Huawei’s in-house chip design unit HiSilicon has the ability to design advanced chips but it is a different undertaking to fabricate chips
  • Huawei’s once-lucrative smartphone business has been hobbled by US trade sanctions that have cut off its access to advanced chips

Iris Deng in Shenzhenand Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 12:33am, 6 Jan, 2023

