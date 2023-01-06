China is predicted to have more than 5.7 million autonomous driving vehicles on its roads by 2035. Photo: Shutterstock
TikTok owner ByteDance, start-up Haomo.AI launch new infrastructure to boost autonomous driving push in world’s biggest car market
- Haomo.AI and Volcano Engine, a cloud service owned by ByteDance, have established China’s largest dedicated computing centre for autonomous driving
- The venture shows increased optimism about the technology in China, which is forecast to become the world’s largest autonomous vehicle market by 2035
