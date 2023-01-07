Hisense and TCL Technology, two of the biggest Chinese companies exhibiting at CES 2023, are jostling for attention with new television line-ups that rival offerings from the likes of Samsung Electronics and LG, competing in relatively safe product categories compared with more cutting-edge technologies that have attracted US government scrutiny. The product announcements on Wednesday, which include new micro-LED TVs and short-throw projectors, are uncontroversial in nature and continue to be big business for both companies in the US. TCL and Hisense have grown to become two of the largest TV brands in the world by shipments, and in recent years have been aiming to move upmarket with more premium products. Yet despite largely avoiding more politically contentious areas like artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced semiconductors, the companies still face hurdles cracking the US market in certain product categories. David Gold, president of US operations for Hisense, said the company was weighing production in the US for laundry washing and drying machines. US manufacturing “is something that we’ve looked at”, Gold said. “Especially in certain categories where there are tax implications and tariff implications that may make manufacturing in the US more of a preference from a competitive perspective. Samsung and LG both have laundry factories in the US … “So once we’re looking to grow and expand into laundry, that could be one of our considerations for US manufacturing.” Gold said this was because of anti-dumping laws that apply to all countries regarding these appliances. “[It’s] not so much of a geopolitical issue,” he added. The US has imposed trade sanctions on a number of Chinese tech companies in recent years on national security grounds, which bars them from accessing US-origin technology. AI, flying cars and virtual reality top the bill at CES 2023 in Las Vegas For example, telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co has had its lucrative smartphone business hobbled by US restrictions. For TCL, the biggest challenge in the US might be smartphones, as Chinese brands have struggled to crack that market for years. The largest brand originally from China in the US is Oppo’s OnePlus, with 0.88 per cent market share, according to StatCounter. Motorola, which Lenovo Group acquired in 2014, has 4.9 per cent. “We have a long history of having a strong presence in the US market,” said Stefan Streit, chief marketing officer for TCL Mobile. “We also have excellent business relationships with all major carriers in the US … Our product offerings are entirely focused on consumer electronics and our product categories are not affected by any of the restrictions for the US market.” The bulk of the presentations from both Hisense and TCL focused on their new TV offerings. Hisense unveiled new affordable mini-LED TVs as part of its U6 series, which starts at US$500. The U7 TVs add a 144Hz panel for gamers, while the U8 TVs include quantum dot displays – also at 144Hz – and bring the brightness up to 1,500 nits. Hisense also announced its new Laser TVs, which is what it calls its short-throw projectors combined with ambient light-rejecting screens of up to 120 inches. The L5H is the company’s entry-level Laser TV, while the L9H is the more premium option with a triple-laser light engine, 3,000 ANSI lumens, and support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision. Chinese broadcaster Shandong Television plots NFT, metaverse, blockchain initiatives TCL, meanwhile, sought to negate the need for high-end short-throw projectors with its QM8, a 98-inch mini-LED TV. “If someone is looking for a centrepiece of their home theatre around the 100-inch size, they don’t need to look for short-throw anything any more,” said Scott Ramirez, the North American vice-president of product marketing and development, during his presentation. TCL’s other new QLED TVs include the 120Hz Q6 and 240Hz Q7, and it announced more affordable smart TVs as part of its S-series. Despite the geopolitical controversies covering the AI and semiconductor sectors, the Chinese companies have promoted product advances in some of these areas. Hisense touted its new Hi-View Engine X AI chip included in its latest ULED TVs. The company manufactures these chips at its own fab, Gold said, but he did not know the process node used. Chips in TVs typically use more mature process nodes, which can be manufactured in China under existing sanctions that limit the country’s ability to mass produce chips at the 18-nm level and below. Last year’s Hi-View HV8107 chip used the 22-nm process. TCL also announced its new RayNeo X2 smart glasses. The X2 runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 chipset and provides features like hands-free turn-by-turn directions and real-time translation for conversations in different languages. However, these features will work in part through local partnerships in different markets, according to RayNeo, which was incubated by TCL. The glasses will be available to developers in the first quarter this year, with commercial availability targeted for the first half this year, TCL’s Streit said during his presentation. The company did not announce a price.