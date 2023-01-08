An attendee uses tactile gloves and vest during a VR demonstration at the bHaptics booth during CES 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 6. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
CES 2023: video gamers feel bees and bullets with simulation tech at Las Vegas consumer gadget show
- Companies are using haptics vests and other simulation products to replicate the feeling of action and create immersive gaming experiences
- New levels of graphics horsepower provided by the latest chips are giving modern games increasingly lifelike visuals
