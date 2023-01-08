Alibaba and Ant Group founder Jack Ma is giving up control of Shanghai-listed financial software provider Hundsun Technologies. Photo: AP Photo
Jack Ma cedes control of Shanghai-listed financial software firm Hundsun Technologies amid Ant Group restructuring
- Ma, who indirectly held 20.72 per cent of the voting power in Hundsun Technologies, will no longer have control over the company
- The tech billionaire bought a controlling share of Hundsun in 2014, the same year that Ant Group was founded
