Alibaba and Ant Group founder Jack Ma is giving up control of Shanghai-listed financial software provider Hundsun Technologies. Photo: AP Photo
Jack Ma cedes control of Shanghai-listed financial software firm Hundsun Technologies amid Ant Group restructuring

  • Ma, who indirectly held 20.72 per cent of the voting power in Hundsun Technologies, will no longer have control over the company
  • The tech billionaire bought a controlling share of Hundsun in 2014, the same year that Ant Group was founded

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 9:02pm, 8 Jan, 2023

