Apple plans to use an in-house chip to replace a key Broadcom design. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
Apple plans to replace Broadcom Wi-fi Bluetooth chip with in-house design in 2025
- Apple is currently Broadcom’s largest customer and accounted for about 20 per cent of the chip maker’s revenue in the last financial year
- The iPhone maker also aims to swap out electronics from Qualcomm with its first in-house cellular modem chip by early 2025
