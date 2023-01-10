Apple plans to use an in-house chip to replace a key Broadcom design. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
Apple plans to replace Broadcom Wi-fi Bluetooth chip with in-house design in 2025

  • Apple is currently Broadcom’s largest customer and accounted for about 20 per cent of the chip maker’s revenue in the last financial year
  • The iPhone maker also aims to swap out electronics from Qualcomm with its first in-house cellular modem chip by early 2025

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:40pm, 10 Jan, 2023

