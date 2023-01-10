A security guard at the entrance of an iPhone factory run by Taiwan’s Wistron at Narsapura, east of Bangalore, India. Photo: AFP
Tata, India’s top conglomerate, nears iPhone factory takeover from Taiwan’s Wistron
- The Indian company is looking to complete its purchase of an iPhone factory from Taiwanese manufacturer Wistron by the end of March, sources say
- Apple is seeking to reduce its dependence on China, where supply chain snarls and pandemic restrictions have disrupted device production
A security guard at the entrance of an iPhone factory run by Taiwan’s Wistron at Narsapura, east of Bangalore, India. Photo: AFP