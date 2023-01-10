A wafer is seen at a ceremony held by Taiwanese chip giant TSMC to kick off mass production of its most advanced 3-nanometre chips on December 29. Photo: Reuters
Apple chip supplier TSMC misses sales forecast as electronics demand slows amid rising inflation
- Fourth-quarter revenue at TSMC rose 43 per cent to NT$625.5 billion (US$20.6 billion), below the NT$636 billion predicted by analysts on average
- The global economic slowdown has diminished consumer demand for many products that TSMC chips go into, such as smartphones
