Workers perform quality checks on smartphones at a factory in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China tech war
India, Vietnam to gain from supply chain shifts away from China in 2023, survey finds

  • A survey of global shipping and supply chain industry professionals found that two-thirds of respondents consider India, Vietnam viable alternatives to China
  • The Container xChange survey also found that US businesses are expected to relocate more overseas production to geopolitical allies

Lilian Zhang
Lilian Zhang

Updated: 9:30pm, 10 Jan, 2023

