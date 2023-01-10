Prototypes of vehicles equipped with Baidu’s Apollo autonomous driving platform at the company’s Apollo Park in Beijing, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Prototypes of vehicles equipped with Baidu’s Apollo autonomous driving platform at the company’s Apollo Park in Beijing, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Artificial intelligence
Baidu said to be slashing jobs, trimming bonuses at intelligent driving unit

  • A Baidu employee confirmed to the Post that the Chinese internet search giant is laying off workers at its Intelligent Driving Group (IDG)
  • The alleged job cuts come days after company co-founder and CEO Robin Li Yanhong warned that the tech giant needs to sharpen its focus on profits

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 8:25pm, 10 Jan, 2023

