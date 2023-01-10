Prototypes of vehicles equipped with Baidu’s Apollo autonomous driving platform at the company’s Apollo Park in Beijing, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Baidu said to be slashing jobs, trimming bonuses at intelligent driving unit
- A Baidu employee confirmed to the Post that the Chinese internet search giant is laying off workers at its Intelligent Driving Group (IDG)
- The alleged job cuts come days after company co-founder and CEO Robin Li Yanhong warned that the tech giant needs to sharpen its focus on profits
Prototypes of vehicles equipped with Baidu’s Apollo autonomous driving platform at the company’s Apollo Park in Beijing, China. Photo: Bloomberg