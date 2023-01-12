Apple’s Mac Pro sits on display in the showroom during Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California in 2019. Photo: AFP
Apple is seriously considering producing touch-screen Macs that Steve Jobs called ‘ergonomically terrible’
- Apple engineers are actively engaged in the project, although a launch has not been finalised, according to sources
- Rivals such as Microsoft and Lenovo Group have increasingly added touch screens to computers, putting pressure on Apple to do the same
Apple’s Mac Pro sits on display in the showroom during Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California in 2019. Photo: AFP