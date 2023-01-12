Apple’s Mac Pro sits on display in the showroom during Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California in 2019. Photo: AFP
Apple’s Mac Pro sits on display in the showroom during Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California in 2019. Photo: AFP
Apple
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple is seriously considering producing touch-screen Macs that Steve Jobs called ‘ergonomically terrible’

  • Apple engineers are actively engaged in the project, although a launch has not been finalised, according to sources
  • Rivals such as Microsoft and Lenovo Group have increasingly added touch screens to computers, putting pressure on Apple to do the same

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:00am, 12 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Apple’s Mac Pro sits on display in the showroom during Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California in 2019. Photo: AFP
Apple’s Mac Pro sits on display in the showroom during Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California in 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE