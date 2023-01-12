Chip maker TSMC’s strategy for 2023 reflects a calculated move to ensure that the company would be more than capable to meet demand in the second half of the year, when it expects global semiconductor sales to rebound. Photo: Shutterstock
Apple supplier TSMC, the world’s biggest contract chip maker, to keep spending in check amid weak global semiconductor demand
- TSMC has lowered this year’s capital spending to between US$32 billion and US$36 billion, as it expands fab capacity in the US and Japan
- The world’s biggest contract chip maker expects the market contraction to be temporary, with sales rebounding from the second half this year
