Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding and major domestic carmaker Geely announced a strategic cooperation to develop smart car systems. Photo: Handout
Alibaba drives deeper into autonomous driving market with Geely partnership in smart car systems
- Alibaba has been ‘exploring opportunities to grow’ in the smart car industry, says company chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong
- Huawei, Xiaomi and ByteDance are among some of the other Chinese Big Tech companies eyeing the country’s growing EV and car technology market
