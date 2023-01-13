Aito sold a total of 76,180 premium electric vehicles last year. Photo: Shutterstock
Aito sold a total of 76,180 premium electric vehicles last year. Photo: Shutterstock
Huawei
Tech /  Big Tech

Huawei-backed premium EV brand Aito cuts prices, following Tesla’s discounts, heating up competition in world’s largest car market

  • Aito has cut prices on three of its M5 and M7 premium electric vehicle models by as much as US$4,444
  • The heavy price adjustments made by Aito after Tesla’s discounts reflect the drop in demand for premium battery-powered vehicles in China

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:00pm, 13 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Aito sold a total of 76,180 premium electric vehicles last year. Photo: Shutterstock
Aito sold a total of 76,180 premium electric vehicles last year. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE