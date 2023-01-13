Aito sold a total of 76,180 premium electric vehicles last year. Photo: Shutterstock
Huawei-backed premium EV brand Aito cuts prices, following Tesla’s discounts, heating up competition in world’s largest car market
- Aito has cut prices on three of its M5 and M7 premium electric vehicle models by as much as US$4,444
- The heavy price adjustments made by Aito after Tesla’s discounts reflect the drop in demand for premium battery-powered vehicles in China
