The Ant Group headquarters in Hangzhou, China’s eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: AFP
The Ant Group headquarters in Hangzhou, China’s eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: AFP
Ant Group
Tech /  Big Tech

Ant Group revamp ‘basically completed’, says central bank official, in key step forward for China’s biggest fintech firm

  • Ant Group and others ‘have basically completed business rectification’ under the guidance of financial regulators, a central bank official said on Friday
  • The announcement came after Ant received regulatory green light last month to expand the capital base at its consumer credit unit

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 14 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Ant Group headquarters in Hangzhou, China’s eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: AFP
The Ant Group headquarters in Hangzhou, China’s eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE