The Ant Group headquarters in Hangzhou, China’s eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: AFP
Ant Group revamp ‘basically completed’, says central bank official, in key step forward for China’s biggest fintech firm
- Ant Group and others ‘have basically completed business rectification’ under the guidance of financial regulators, a central bank official said on Friday
- The announcement came after Ant received regulatory green light last month to expand the capital base at its consumer credit unit
