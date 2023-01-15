Ant Group’s overseas expansion via Alipay+ comes at a time when the company’s restructuring is proceeding at full speed. Photo: Handout
Ant Group’s Alipay+ leads Chinese fintech giant’s overseas expansion as consumer spending in home market remains sluggish
- Merchants using Alipay+ reached 2.5 million as of November, helping expand digital transactions in Japan, South Korea and across Southeast Asia
- Rather than build another super app, Ant Group developed Alipay+ as a suite of global cross-border digital payments and marketing solutions
