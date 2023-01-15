The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China in 2021. Photo: Reuters
China’s government to take ‘golden shares’ in Alibaba, Tencent to ensure influence over internet giants
- An arm of the Cyberspace Administration took 1 per cent of an Alibaba subsidiary in Guangzhou on January 4, according to corporate database Qichacha
- Discussions are underway about a similar stake in a Tencent subsidiary, a person familiar with the matter said
The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China in 2021. Photo: Reuters