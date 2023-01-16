A man walks past Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen on July 10, 2022. Photo: AFP
Tencent fired more than 100 people and blacklisted 23 firms last year in fighting bribery and embezzlement

  • China’s social media and video gaming giant has released the latest figures for its anti-corruption campaign, saying it reported more than 10 people to police
  • Such reports have become a regular occurrence at Big Tech companies, including Alibaba and Meituan

Coco Feng in Beijing

16 Jan, 2023

