The Port of Tianjin, pictured here on January 16, 2023, has collaborated with Huawei to build an automated terminal where cranes and self-driving vehicles offload and transport shipping containers with little-to-no human intervention. Photo: Tracy Qu / SCMP
Huawei’s automated smart terminal at Tianjin Port offers glimpse of company’s future under US sanctions

  • Huawei and the Port of Tianjin collaborated to run a smart terminal that automates operations using self-driving vehicles, 5G, IoT and other tech
  • The telecoms equipment maker has sought new forms of revenue after US sanctions hobbled its smartphone business

Tracy Qu in Tianjin

Updated: 8:00pm, 17 Jan, 2023

