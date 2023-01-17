The Port of Tianjin, pictured here on January 16, 2023, has collaborated with Huawei to build an automated terminal where cranes and self-driving vehicles offload and transport shipping containers with little-to-no human intervention. Photo: Tracy Qu / SCMP
Huawei’s automated smart terminal at Tianjin Port offers glimpse of company’s future under US sanctions
- Huawei and the Port of Tianjin collaborated to run a smart terminal that automates operations using self-driving vehicles, 5G, IoT and other tech
- The telecoms equipment maker has sought new forms of revenue after US sanctions hobbled its smartphone business
