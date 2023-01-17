The Foxconn logo seen outside the company’s building in Taipei, Taiwan, on November 10, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Foxconn replaces iPhone business chief after tumultuous year of protests and zero-Covid woes in China
- The Taiwanese firm named Michael Chiang as head of its iPhone assembly operations as it seeks to elevate younger executives to maintain supply chain leadership
- Former head Wang Charng-yang remains a director, and his departure is not connected to the Covid-related output disruptions last year
The Foxconn logo seen outside the company’s building in Taipei, Taiwan, on November 10, 2022. Photo: Reuters