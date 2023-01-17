Signage at the Didi Chuxing offices in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Didi Chuxing
Tech /  Big Tech

Didi’s relaunch of user sign-ups bodes well for its ride-hailing business, but regulatory scrutiny persists after tech crackdown

  • The Beijing-based company has retained its leading position in the ride-hailing market during an 18-month absence from China’s app stores
  • While Didi’s regulatory troubles are ‘reaching an end’, uncertainties linger as to how the government will enforce antitrust, algorithms and data rules

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 6:30pm, 17 Jan, 2023

