US publisher Blizzard pushes ahead with suspension of games in China after NetEase rejects 6-month extension of partnership

  • Operations of popular Blizzard games on the mainland, including World of Warcraft and Overwatch, will be suspended from January 23
  • The US publisher is expected to announce its new partner in China after January, according to video gaming market research firm Niko Partners

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 9:08pm, 17 Jan, 2023

