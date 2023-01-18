The TikTok app logo pictured in Tokyo on September 28, 2020. Photo: AP
TikTok banned from University of Texas campus on cybersecurity concerns raised by governor and US government
- The University of Texas at Austin has banned the use of the viral short video app owned by China’s ByteDance on the school network
- At least 25 states have barred the use of TikTok on government devices in the US, with Texas Governor Greg Abbott issuing his own order on the app last month
