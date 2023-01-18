Apple took the top spot in global smartphone shipments in the December quarter, despite shrinking demand worldwide and disruptions at the world’s largest iPhone factory in China. Photo: Shutterstock
Apple tops fourth-quarter smartphone vendor rankings as 2022 global shipments fall 11 per cent on continued weak consumer demand
- Apple overcame iPhone supply chain disruptions in China to achieve its highest ever quarterly global smartphone market share at 25 per cent
- Samsung finished behind Apple in the fourth quarter, but led the smartphone industry in overall shipments last year with a 22 per cent share
