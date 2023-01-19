A Microsoft logo seen during the presentation of the Xbox One in Shanghai on July 30, 2014. Photo: AFP
Video gaming
Microsoft downsizing hits Xbox business, with cuts in video game studios behind titles Halo and Starfield

  • The Xbox-maker said Wednesday it’s cutting 10,000 jobs as it seeks to reduce costs amid a broader economic slowdown
  • The scale of the cuts in gaming was not clear, as Microsoft said it would still invest in strategic, competitive areas such as artificial intelligence

Bloomberg

Updated: 10:04am, 19 Jan, 2023

