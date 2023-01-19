The logo of Amazon seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, on November 15, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Amazon starts planned cuts of 18,000 workers across US, Canada and Costa Rica
- The eliminations, about 1 per cent of its total workforce, started last year and initially fell hardest on the group behind the Alexa and Echo smart speakers
- Amazon is among several large tech companies trimming their ranks, including Microsoft, which announced it was cutting 10,000 jobs
