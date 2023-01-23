A wafer and TSMC logo at a ceremony marking the start of mass production of advanced 3-nm chips in Tainan, Taiwan, on December 29, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Analysis |
TSMC sits out CES, but its role in everything from AMD and Nvidia chips to silicon speakers signals a bright 2023
- The contract chip maker has lowered capital expenditures for 2023, but uncontested market dominance makes it best poised to capture a rebound later this year
- TSMC, which is known to stay out of the spotlight, has become a more conspicuous presence in the semiconductor industry amid US-China tensions
