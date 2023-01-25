ByteDance-owned Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, is taking on Meituan in various segments of China’s vast on-demand local services sector. Photos: Shutterstock
ByteDance-owned Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, is taking on Meituan in various segments of China’s vast on-demand local services sector. Photos: Shutterstock
ByteDance primes short video app Douyin to challenge Meituan in on-demand local services amid China’s push to revive economy

  • Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, has been making aggressive moves in food delivery and other segments of on-demand e-commerce in the country
  • This sector is expected to be worth more than US$5.17 trillion by 2025, according to market research firm iResearch

Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 25 Jan, 2023

