A visitor passes the TikTok exhibition stands at the Gamescom computer gaming fair in Cologne, Germany, on August 25, 2022. Photo: AP
EU commissioner warns TikTok over complying with strict digital rules amid rising scrutiny of Chinese app
- In a video call with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, the EU commissioner said it is ‘not acceptable’ that ‘it takes users seconds to access harmful’ content
- TikTok is hugely popular with young people but its Chinese ownership has stoked fears that Beijing could use it to scoop up data or push misinformation
