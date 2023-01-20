A visitor passes the TikTok exhibition stands at the Gamescom computer gaming fair in Cologne, Germany, on August 25, 2022. Photo: AP
TikTok
EU commissioner warns TikTok over complying with strict digital rules amid rising scrutiny of Chinese app

  • In a video call with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, the EU commissioner said it is ‘not acceptable’ that ‘it takes users seconds to access harmful’ content
  • TikTok is hugely popular with young people but its Chinese ownership has stoked fears that Beijing could use it to scoop up data or push misinformation

Associated Press
Updated: 10:43am, 20 Jan, 2023

