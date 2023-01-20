After a rough 2022, Xiaomi finally lost its place in the fourth quarter as India’s top smartphone brand for five years running. Photo: Shutterstock
Xiaomi dethroned in India in fourth quarter by Samsung, Vivo after five years as top smartphone brand

  • Xiaomi shipments in India tumbled 40 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter after intensifying government scrutiny and a raid on its offices
  • The Chinese smartphone maker remained the top brand for all of 2022 despite having the steepest decline in shipments at 26 per cent

Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 6:00pm, 20 Jan, 2023

