The Didi Chuxing app has returned to iOS and Android app stores in China after an 18-month absence. Photo: Shutterstock
Didi Chuxing’s main app returns to Apple, Android app stores in China after Beijing gives green light for new user sign-ups
- The ‘Didi Chuxing’ ride-hailing app returned to Apple’s store on Thursday, while the Android version was restored by Wednesday on various local platforms
- Didi Shunfengche, a car-pooling service, and Uber China, the Didi-owned local platform of the US ride-hailing giant, remained inaccessible on app stores
