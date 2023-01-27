Google researchers say they discovered more than 50,000 attempts last year by a China-linked information network to spread spam and political content. Photo: Shutterstock
Pro-China propaganda network floods Google’s YouTube with spam, political messages about Taiwan, US, Ukraine
- Google’s Threat Analysis Group says a China-linked influence network spread tens of thousands of spam and political messages on its platforms in 2022
- While most of the content failed to draw viewers, the network has been persistently experimenting with new tactics, posing a continuous threat
