Apple ranked as China’s No 2 smartphone vendor for a full year for the first time in 2022 on the back of solid iPhone demand. Photo: Shutterstock
Apple leads China’s fourth-quarter smartphone sales as market posts fifth straight year of decreased consumer demand in 2022
- Apple seized a 23.7 per cent share in China’s smartphone market in the December quarter on the back of demand for its iPhone 14 models
- Overall China smartphone sales in 2022 saw Apple outperforming the market with just a 3 per cent year-on-year decrease
Apple ranked as China’s No 2 smartphone vendor for a full year for the first time in 2022 on the back of solid iPhone demand. Photo: Shutterstock