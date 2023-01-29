The TikTok logo is displayed outside its office in Culver City, California. Photo: TNS via Getty Images
TikTok general counsel no longer in charge of working with officials to keep app in US
- Erich Andersen, the general counsel of TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance, is no longer overseeing US government relations for the app
- Andersen will continue to lead the work with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, one source says
