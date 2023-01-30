Samsung Electronics’ 8GB Double-Data-Rate (DDR) 4 memory modules arranged for a photograph in Seoul on July 9, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Samsung Electronics’ 8GB Double-Data-Rate (DDR) 4 memory modules arranged for a photograph in Seoul on July 9, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Semiconductors
Tech /  Big Tech

Semiconductor giants are losing money on every chip as historic glut threatens to wipe out earnings

  • Intel, Samsung, Micron and others are being hit by one of the worst chip routs ever in a swift decent from the pandemic sales surge
  • Chip inventories have more than tripled to record levels, reaching three to four months’ worth of supply

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:05am, 30 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Samsung Electronics’ 8GB Double-Data-Rate (DDR) 4 memory modules arranged for a photograph in Seoul on July 9, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Samsung Electronics’ 8GB Double-Data-Rate (DDR) 4 memory modules arranged for a photograph in Seoul on July 9, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE