A Samsung Electronics flag flies outside the company’s Seocho office building in Seoul on January 5, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
A Samsung Electronics flag flies outside the company’s Seocho office building in Seoul on January 5, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Semiconductors
Tech /  Big Tech

Samsung profit plunges 90 per cent in fourth quarter as chip market crash hits semiconductor giants

  • South Korea’s largest company has been struggling with a historic slump in the price of memory as inventories pile up after a pandemic-fuelled surge
  • Other industry giants including Intel, Micron, SK Hynix and Kioxia have made moves to cut spending

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:52am, 31 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Samsung Electronics flag flies outside the company’s Seocho office building in Seoul on January 5, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
A Samsung Electronics flag flies outside the company’s Seocho office building in Seoul on January 5, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE