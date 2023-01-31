A Xiaomi store seen at night in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: Shutterstock Images
A Xiaomi store seen at night in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Xiaomi
Tech /  Big Tech

Xiaomi looks to improve decision-making with new governance bodies in wake of management reshuffles, slumping sales

  • Founder Lei Jun said the panel of executives from different corners of the company would ‘significantly improve the quality of … decision-making’
  • The departure of Manu Kumar Jain from Xiaomi India comes after the Chinese brand was dethroned by Samsung in the world’s No 2 smartphone market

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 10:30pm, 31 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Xiaomi store seen at night in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: Shutterstock Images
A Xiaomi store seen at night in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE