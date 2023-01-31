A Xiaomi store seen at night in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Xiaomi looks to improve decision-making with new governance bodies in wake of management reshuffles, slumping sales
- Founder Lei Jun said the panel of executives from different corners of the company would ‘significantly improve the quality of … decision-making’
- The departure of Manu Kumar Jain from Xiaomi India comes after the Chinese brand was dethroned by Samsung in the world’s No 2 smartphone market
