Signage outside PayPal headquarters in San Jose, California, seen on March 10, 2015. Photo: AP
PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs in post-pandemic slowdown to control costs
- The cuts will affect about 7 per cent of employees and take place in the coming weeks, CEO Dan Schulman said in a memo
- PayPal’s stock has been battered by the slowdown in growth in payments volume on its platform after the pandemic began to recede
